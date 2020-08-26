Military training to take place in Welland Saturday
The military will be conducting some training along Welland's waterway this weekend.
The Canadian Armed Forces will be conducting a physical fitness training activity on Welland’s Recreation Corridor, near the Welland International Flatwater Centre, on Saturday Aug. 29, Sunday Sept. 13, and Saturday Sept. 19.
Soldiers will participate in the training between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., while wearing full camouflage attire, carrying gear, and moving canoes.
A military presence will be on-site during the exercises.
