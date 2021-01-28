Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls back under owner's control following deadly outbreaks

The owner of a long-term care home in Niagara Falls will assume operations of the facility once again after two deadly outbreaks of COVID-19.

Niagara Health took control of Millennium Trail Manor in October, and helped staff manage two outbreaks which ended up killing 17 residents.

Full management of the home will be transferred back to Conmed Health Care Group, the long-term care home’s owner and operator.

Niagara Health has helped manage two COVID-19 outbreaks at the home.

The first outbreak took place between September 29 and November 28, 2020. A total of 16 residents and 16 staff tested positive and three residents died.

The second outbreak was declared December 8 and remains in effect.

A total of 45 residents and 33 staff have tested positive, and 14 residents have died.

"Niagara Health and Conmed Health Care Group extend our sincere sympathies and condolences to all family members and friends grieving the loss of their loved ones."

There are currently eight active cases at the home: five residents and three staff.

“We know it’s been a difficult time for residents, families and staff as we worked to bring two COVID-19 outbreaks under control,” said Lynn Guerriero, President and Interim CEO of Niagara Health. “A transition plan is in place for Millennium Trail Manor to provide a safe, healthy environment for residents and staff at the home into the future. We’ll keep in touch with leaders and staff at the home to provide support and guidance as needed.”

“Our focus remains on making sure that our residents are cared for and that staff have the tools and support they need to deliver safe care,” said Gaile Johnstone, Director of Finance and Operations, Conmed Health Care Group. “We are thankful for Niagara Health’s leadership and ongoing support.”