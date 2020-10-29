Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls under NHS control

The Niagara Health System is temporarily taking over the management of a Niagara Falls long term care home.

The Ministry of Long Term Care ordering Millennium Trail Manor be managed by the NHS due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases among residents and staff.

An outbreak was declared at the Oakwood Drive facility on September 29th.

In a release the Ministry says "Enhanced management is necessary to return the home to normal operations and protect residents."

The NHS says "In collaboration with Millennium Trail staff, the hospital response team will begin its work immediately to develop and implement an action plan to bring a safe end to the outbreak."

There is no word how many staff or residents have tested positive for the virus.