Millennium Trail Mix celebrates local artists

People walking the Millennium Trail won't have to search for the perfect local playlist anymore.

QR codes have been set up along a 7 km long path in Niagara Falls, offering up a selection from local musicians, comedians, and other artists.

To tune in, people walking the trail can use their phone's camera or an app to scan the QR code.

Some of the artists included in the 'Millennium Trail Mix' include Avenue Inn, comedian David Green, LMT, and The Mandevilles.

Click here to see a full list of participating artists and QR locations.