Millions watching Queen's funeral as Ottawa prepares for parade and ceremony

The service for the late Queen Elizabeth the Second is underway, launching a day full of events commemorating her life.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

The couple are sitting a few rows behind Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her husband, who are the Canadian delegation members sitting closest to the King, a few rows behind the senior royals.

It's been declared a public holiday in the UK in honour of Elizabeth -- and crowds have filled parks and public spaces to watch the service on screens.

Following the funeral, her coffin will be brought through the capital's streets to Wellington Arch near Hyde Park.

It will be placed in a hearse to be driven to Windsor Castle for another procession before a committal service in St. George's Chapel.

Meantime, thousands of Canadians across the country are expected to have gotten up early to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth this morning.

The event is being broadcast live to more than 200 countries around the world.

Bagpipes played as soldiers in bearskin hats and 142 sailors escorted the coffin from Westminster Hall, where the queen lay in state for four full days to allow the public to pay their respects ahead of her funeral.

There is a parade and ceremony planned for later today in Ottawa.