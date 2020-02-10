Milton teen turns in strange bag with $30,000 inside

A 17 year old girl from Milton is being praised for her honesty after turning over a large sum of cash she found in a strange mesh bag.

Kylie McDonald tells CTV News she was leaving a nail salon on Saturday afternoon when she saw the bag.

When she opened it she found white envelopes with names on them, including one for a nearby dentist.

She brought the package to a nearby police station where officers say they found somewhere between $28,000 and $30,000 inside.

Officials believe an employee may have been locking up for the night and intended to bring the bag to the bank, but accidentally dropped it.

On Sunday, the dentist met up with the teen and rewarded her with a $500 cheque.

She's going to use the money to buy a computer for school.