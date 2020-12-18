Minassian verdict could take months

After roughly five weeks of testimony, Alek Minassian's trial has come to an end.

Justice Anne Molloy has not given a firm date on when she will deliver her verdict but says it will likely be sometime in March.

She explains she has two other cases to decide before she gets back to deciding this case and that the pandemic has caused a backlog.

Minassian has pleaded not criminally responsible to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

He has admitted to planning and carrying out the 2018 Yonge Street van attack so Justice Molloy must focus on his state-of-mind and whether he was capable of rational thought.