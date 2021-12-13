Minister apologizes and says Ottawa failed victims of military sexual misconduct

Defence Minister Anita Anand is apologizing to victims of military sexual misconduct today on behalf of the federal government, saying Ottawa has long failed to protect those who willingly signed up to protect Canada.



Anand also apologized for the government not making sure the right systems were in place to ensure justice and accountability for victims, though she didn't say in prepared remarks what she or the government would do to address those shortcomings.



Anand's address was one of three delivered today to those affected by military sexual misconduct, with defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre and Defence Department deputy minister Jody Thomas also offering apologies on behalf of their respective institutions.



The apologies form a key part of the federal government's $600-million settlement agreement in relation to several overlapping class-action lawsuits.



It also comes as the federal Liberal government faces criticism for not doing enough to address sexual misconduct in the ranks, including allegations against several senior military officers.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier today it was important to make amends to those affected by such inappropriate and at times illegal behaviour, and that there is much more for the government to do before the problem is eradicated.