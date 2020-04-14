Minister of Seniors responds to situation at Lundy Manor

Ontario's Minister of Seniors and Accessibility Raymond Cho is responding to the situation at Lundy Manor.

Earlier today, CKTB reported that 12 residents of the retirement home had passed away due to causes from COVID-19, with another 22 residents and five staff members testing positive for the virus.

In a statement sent to CKTB by his team, Minister Cho says the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority is in contact with both public health and Lundy Manor management.

Cho says he would like to remind all owners and operators of retirement homes how important it is to follow the recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Read the full statement below:

Our government’s top priority continues to be protecting the health and well-being of Ontarians. Since first learning of COVID-19, Ontario has taken decisive action to stop the spread of this new virus.

I am aware of the COVID-19 outbreak at Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls.

I wish to extend my deepest condolences to their families and loved ones of those individuals who died in the facility as a result of the virus. And for those residents experiencing symptoms from this virus, I want to let them and their families know that I am wishing them a speedy recovery.

I understand that the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) is in contact with the home and local public health authority, who is leading the response. The RHRA will assist public health as directed.

I want to remind all owners and operators of retirement homes how important it is to follow the recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer of Health. By doing so, we can help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Based on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and the experts at the COVID-19 Command Table, our government has responded swiftly and decisively to work to contain the spread of the virus and protect the public.

We would like to reassure all Ontarians that the province has been diligently monitoring the developing situation in all retirement homes.

Among the new initiatives to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, our government is allocating $20 million over 2 years to protect seniors in licensed retirement homes through increased infection control and active screening procedures.

Public Health Ontario has identified priority groups for testing, including health care providers and others seen as critical including retirement home residents.

Additionally, when retirement homes submit samples for standard respiratory testing, they are also being tested for COVID-19 automatically to ensure the province identifies potentially unknown cases.

We have also amended the Retirement Homes Act’s regulation to require all retirement homes in Ontario to follow the directives, recommendations and guidance of the Chief Medical Officer of Health. This includes preventing non-essential visitors from entering the home, conducting active screening of anyone entering the home and following recommendations related to health worker illness and return to work.

Retirement homes are also required to report any outbreak of COVID-19 to the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority, as well as the local medical officer of health.

A temporary order has been made under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act that will help retirement homes address emergency staffing needs as they respond to COVID-19. With this temporary action, retirement homes will have more flexibility to recruit and reassign staff to address the impacts of this new virus and will be able to focus more resources toward implementing the protocols and procedures put in place to keep residents safe.