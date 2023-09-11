Minister reviewing plan to appoint facilitator
We were supposed to know today who would be looking over a governance review in Niagara but it looks like that plan is now on hold.
The provincial minister of housing says he is now reviewing the plan to appoint regional facilitators in six municipalities.
Paul Calandra says he will review the plan in order to ensure the plan matches the provinces goal of building more housing.
He adds that an update is expected by the end of the month.
We’re working hard to ensure municipalities are equipped to meet their housing targets - and we’re making sure we get this right.— Paul Calandra (@PaulCalandra) September 11, 2023
