Minister says stigma and fear behind most criticism of safer supply programs

Canada's mental health and addictions minister says stigma and fear are behind most of the criticism of safer supply programs.



Ya'ara Saks is responding to concerns about federal funding for safer supply programs which prescribe pharmaceutical alternatives to drug users as a way to combat the opioid overdose crisis.



More than 40-thousand people have died from opioid-related overdoses since 2016.



The COVID-19 pandemic worsened the crisis, with border closures leading to a more contaminated drug supply and health restrictions choking access to addiction services.



A federally commissioned review of safer supply programs found staff reported drug users decreased their overdose risk and were able to achieve drugs more safely than through street dealers and sex work.



But it also flagged concerns about users selling their opioid alternatives on the street themselves, which federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has seized on as he vows to end what he calls the Liberals' ``failed hard-drug supply project.''



Saks says she's asked officials to examine the program from top to bottom, but says many concerns about the approach are anchored in fear and stigma and can be overcome with more education.