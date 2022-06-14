Minister says wait times at passport offices are unacceptable

Passport offices are still dealing with a surge of applications, and the minister responsible says wait times are unacceptable.



Karina Gould says those long wait times are her top priority, but she cannot say when things may return to normal.



In Ottawa on Monday, some were waiting nearly five-hours at the passport office.



Wait times in Vancouver were listed at close to seven hours.



Gould says her department is considering further changes, including moving the application process online.



She also says her department is working with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to determine if there's a way to issue passports to people as they get their citizenship instead of requiring a separate application.



Passport applications dropped off significantly during the pandemic and passport staff were given other work during that time.



Now, Service Canada is now trying to shift that work elsewhere as travel ramps up.