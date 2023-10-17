Minister wishes grocers would be forthcoming on plans to stabilize prices

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he wishes Canadian grocers would be more forthcoming with the public about how they plan to stabilize prices.



Earlier this month, Champagne announced that Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco submitted plans to the federal government that included discounts, price freezes and price-matching campaigns.



He didn't divulge many details at the time, saying he wanted the grocers to compete with each other.



But in an interview with The Canadian Press on Monday, Champagne revealed that he wishes the grocers were willing to be more open.



Sobeys, for instance, has said that it does not plan to disclose what it will be doing before launching its campaign in stores for competitive reasons.



Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Walmart has said the company plans to continue offering ``every day low prices.''