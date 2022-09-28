Ministry cancels planned update on old GM property in St. Catharines

The Ministry of the Environment has called off a public meeting tonight in St. Catharines.

The MOE was set to give a presentation and updated testing results from the area around the old GM property on Ontario Street.

Instead the special meeting has been cancelled last minute.

In a release, Mayor Walter Sendzik called it "incredibly disappointing and frustrating."

Council had requested the update on the work being done at the site back in February.

There is no word from the ministry if or when they may provide the update to the city.