Ministry confirms 390 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 390 more cases of COVID-19.

In total the province has had 23,774 cases of the virus.

Today's data says an additional 43 people have died, bringing the province's total number of deaths to 1,962.

1,224 of those deaths have been residents of long-term care homes, and four of those deaths have been healthcare workers associated with long-term care homes.

A total of 18,190 patients with the virus have recovered.

Since yesterday, 7,382 COVID-19 tests were completed.

