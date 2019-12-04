Ministry of Environment looks into 'bad batch' of gas in Welland along with allegations of 'dumping'

The Ministry of Environment responding to concerns that gas storage tanks were dumped following a 'bad batch' of gasoline in Welland.

The Ministry says it was notified of gasoline dumping on November 29, 2019 and immediately notified the City of Welland’s Public Works Department.

The City of Welland responded immediately and confirmed that the material observed by the complainant was water from an on site monitoring well.

The ministry also contacted TSSA to advise them of the complaint for their follow-up.

The ministry met with TSSA and several contractors on site Dec 3, 2019 to discuss the situation and was advised then that the tank was going to be tested for leaks.

One alleged victim of the 'bad batch' of gas took videos and pictures of the Mobil on East Main Street dumping what appears to be water.

Kimbra Lynne Claveau went to the station to report that her engine had seized after putting $10 worth of gas in her car the day prior.

She took videos and pictures of the dumping.

Her mechanic reported her gas tank had up to 70% water.

The investigation into the 'root cause' of the batch of gas continues, and company officials are hoping to reimburse impacted customers.