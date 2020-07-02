Ministry of Health confirms 153 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 153 new cases of COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 23 of them reporting no new cases at all.

Windsor-Essex added 20 new cases over the past two days.

Elliott says over the past two days, Ontario processed over 50,000 COVID- 19 tests as the province nears the 1.5M mark for total tests processed since the start of the pandemic.

See today's full data below.