Ministry of Health confirms 203 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 203 new cases of COVID-19.

505 more people in Ontario have recovered from COVID-19, and 12 more patients have died.

In total, Ontario has had 31,544 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 25,885 patients have recovered and 2,487 patients have died.

Since the last report, just over 24,000 tests for the virus were completed. 

See today's full report below.

