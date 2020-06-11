Ministry of Health confirms 203 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 203 new cases of COVID-19.
505 more people in Ontario have recovered from COVID-19, and 12 more patients have died.
In total, Ontario has had 31,544 cases of COVID-19.
A total of 25,885 patients have recovered and 2,487 patients have died.
Since the last report, just over 24,000 tests for the virus were completed.
See today's full report below.
