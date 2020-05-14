Ministry of Health confirms 258 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 258 more cases of COVID-19 in the province.

That is the lowest number of new cases in at least six weeks.

In total, Ontario has had 21,494 cases of COVID-19.

Of those 21,494 cases, 16,204 have recovered and 1,798 patients have died.

Since yesterday's report, 17,429 tests for the virus were completed.

17,578 tests are still under investigation.

See today's full report from Ontario's Ministry of Health below, followed by yesterday's.