Ministry of Health confirms 356 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 356 more cases of COVID-19.
In total, Ontario has had 29,403 cases of the virus.
Of the 29,403 cases, 23,208 patients have recovered and 2,357 patients have died.
Since the last report, 20,822 tests for the virus were completed.
See full details below.
-
-
Anne Marie Thomas, insurancehotline.comInsurance Expert
-
Regional Chair Jim Bradley Region taking over canada summer games construction-1Region taking over Canada Summer Games construction