Ministry of Health confirms 511 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 511 more cases of COVID-19.
Today's report also confirms 55 more patients that were being treated for the virus have died.
Ontario has had a total of 17,119 cases of COVID-19 so far.
11,390 of those cases have recovered, and 1,176 have died.
16,305 tests have been done since the last report, with a total of 310,359 tests done to date.
See today's full report below, followed by yesterday's.
