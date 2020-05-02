Ministry of Health confirms 511 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 511 more cases of COVID-19.

Today's report also confirms 55 more patients that were being treated for the virus have died.

Ontario has had a total of 17,119 cases of COVID-19 so far.

11,390 of those cases have recovered, and 1,176 have died.

16,305 tests have been done since the last report, with a total of 310,359 tests done to date.

See today's full report below, followed by yesterday's.