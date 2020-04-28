Ministry of Health confirms 525 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, 59 more deaths

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 525 more cases of COVID-19.

Alongside 525 more cases, they also have announced 59 more patients with the virus have died.

There have been a total of 15,381 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, and 951 deaths.

10,852 tests were completed since the last report, with 253,040 tests done overall.

See today's full report below, with yesterday's report underneath.