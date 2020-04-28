Ministry of Health confirms 525 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, 59 more deaths
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 525 more cases of COVID-19.
Alongside 525 more cases, they also have announced 59 more patients with the virus have died.
There have been a total of 15,381 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, and 951 deaths.
10,852 tests were completed since the last report, with 253,040 tests done overall.
See today's full report below, with yesterday's report underneath.
-
COVID-19 | Future of Education in NiagaraTom McConnell Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor and High School Teacher in Niagara Falls Mat Siscoe regarding the future of current school year/education in Niagara
-
National Day of MourningMatt Holmes Speaks with Wayne Gates – NDP MPP Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake regarding the National Day of Mourning
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Economy in St. Catharines/Niagara RegionMatt Holmes Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding the impact COVID-19 Pandemic is having on the economy in St. Catharines and Niagara Region as a whole