Ministry of Health report 292 more cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health are reporting 292 more cases of COVID-19.

This marks the first time since the end of March two days in a row have had below 300 new cases of the virus.

Of the 26,483 total cases the province has seen, 20,372 patients have recovered and 2,155 patients have died.

That's 32 more deaths than yesterday, and 414 more recovered cases.

15,133 tests for COVID-19 were completed in the last day, and 11,817 tests still under investigation.

Currently, 847 people in Ontario are hospitalized with COVID-19.

See today's data below, followed by yesterday's.