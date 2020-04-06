Ministry of Health reports 309 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 309 more cases of COVID-19 in the province.
That brings the total number of cases in Ontario to 4,347, with 78.796 tests having been done.
1,624 cases have been resolved, and 132 people have died.
There have been 589 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 216 cases in ICU.
See yesterday's data below.
