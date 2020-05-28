Ministry of Health reports 383 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 383 more cases of COVID-19, breaking the two day streak of case numbers below 300.
Ontario has had a total of 26,866 cases of the virus to date.
Of those 26,866 cases, 20,673 have recovered, and 2,189 patients have died.
1,377 of those deaths have been residents of long-term care homes.
Five health care workers associated with long-term care homes have died.
Since yesterday's report, 17,615 tests were done, with 11,868 still under investigation.
Currently, 833 people in Ontario are hospitalized with COVID-19.
See today's data below, followed by yesterday's.
