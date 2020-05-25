Ministry of Health reports 404 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 404 new cases of COVID-19.

In total, Ontario has had 25,904 cases of the virus.

Of the 25,904 cases, 19,698 have recovered, and 2,102 have died.

1,323 of the 2,102 deaths were residents of long-term care homes.

8,170 tests were completed since the previous report.

Ontario has the capacity to complete at least 20,000 tests a day.

Currently, 859 patients in Ontario are hospitalized with COVID-19.

