Ministry of Health reports 404 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 404 new cases of COVID-19.
In total, Ontario has had 25,904 cases of the virus.
Of the 25,904 cases, 19,698 have recovered, and 2,102 have died.
1,323 of the 2,102 deaths were residents of long-term care homes.
8,170 tests were completed since the previous report.
Ontario has the capacity to complete at least 20,000 tests a day.
Currently, 859 patients in Ontario are hospitalized with COVID-19.
See today's full report below.
