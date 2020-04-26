Ministry of Health reports 437 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario’s Ministry of Health is reporting 437 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 14,432 cases.
There have been 24 more deaths of patients with the virus, bringing the total number of patients who have died to 835,
8,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered.
A total of 229,638 tests have been done in Ontario, up 12,020 from yesterday.
See yesterday’s data below.
