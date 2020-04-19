Ministry of Health reports 568 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 568 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 10,578 cases.
5,209 cases have been resolved, and thee have been 553 deaths.
Provincially, most cases have occurred in people between the ages of 40-59, with them being 31.7% of cases.
809 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, with 196 in ICU on ventilators.
Since yesterday's report, an additional 9,643 tests were completed.
