Ministry of Health reports 568 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 568 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 10,578 cases.

5,209 cases have been resolved, and thee have been 553 deaths.

Provincially, most cases have occurred in people between the ages of 40-59, with them being 31.7% of cases.

809 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, with 196 in ICU on ventilators.

Since yesterday's report, an additional 9,643 tests were completed.

