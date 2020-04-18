Ministry of Health says Ontario has surpassed 10,000 cases of COVID-19
Ontario's Ministry of Health says there have been 10,010 cases of COVID-19 in the province.
That's up 485 cases from yesterday.
Of those 10,010 cases, 4,875 have been resolved and there have been 514 deaths.
It is important to note that additional 9,462 tests were completed since yesterday, bringing the total number of tests done to 146,454.
