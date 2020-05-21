Ministry reports 413 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 413 more cases of COVID-19.
In total, the province has had 24,187 cases.
Today's data also says 31 additional patients with the virus have died.
1,993 people in Ontario with COVID-19 have died, and 18,509 patients have recovered.
Of the 1,993 total deaths, 1,242 were residents of long-term care homes and four were health care workers in long-term care homes.
10,506 tests for the virus were completed since the last report, bringing the total number of tests done to 577,682.
See today's data below, followed by yesterday's.
-
Tensions Between China and Taiwan and Hong KongTom McConnell Speaks with Professor Charles Burton Associate Professor Political Science Brock University regarding tensions between China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
-
COVID-19 | Waving Fees for Pop Up Patios to Support Decimated Restaurant/Bar BusinessShelby Knox Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding waving fees for pop up patios/closing St. Paul Street on the weekends for foot traffic in support of the decimated restaurant/bar business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Lawyers/Legal System/Persona Injury LawShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard – Personal Injury Lawyer regarding the impact COVID-19 pandemic has had on personal injury law. legal system