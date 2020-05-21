Ministry reports 413 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 413 more cases of COVID-19.

In total, the province has had 24,187 cases.

Today's data also says 31 additional patients with the virus have died.

1,993 people in Ontario with COVID-19 have died, and 18,509 patients have recovered.

Of the 1,993 total deaths, 1,242 were residents of long-term care homes and four were health care workers in long-term care homes.

10,506 tests for the virus were completed since the last report, bringing the total number of tests done to 577,682.

See today's data below, followed by yesterday's.