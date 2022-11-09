Ministry reschedules update on former GM property testing

Residents in St. Catharines will finally get an update on the former GM property next month.

A meeting has been scheduled for December 5th where the ministry of environment, conservation, and parks will be be providing an update.

A meeting that was scheduled in September was cancelled at the last minute.

The city is expecting the ministry to update testing results from the area as there has been concerns regarding PCB's in the water.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

It will also be streamed on the city's YouTube channel.

