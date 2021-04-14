Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of 20 yr old Black motorist
A Minnesota prosecutor says he will charge a white former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright with second-degree manslaughter.
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said Wednesday that Kim Potter will be charged Wednesday.
The announcement comes a day after Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, where she had served for 26 years.
It carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
The shooting ignited days of unrest.
The former Brooklyn Center police chief has said that Potter had intended to use her Taser on Wright but fired her handgun instead.
