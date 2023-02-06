iHeartRadio
Minor earthquake felt in Niagara


earthquake map

A short earthquake woke up many across the region this morning.

It was at about 6:15 when the earthquake was registered in Buffalo, New York.

United States Geological Survey now says that it was registered at a 3.8 magnitude earthquake.

Residents from around Fort Erie report their entire home shaking, some hearing a loud bang, and describing it like a large bulldozer outside of their home.

The quake was centred in Buffalo with some reports online of it being felt as far away as the Hamilton and Mississauga area.

