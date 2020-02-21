Minor security blip at Tory policy convention in Niagara Falls

A minor security blip this afternoon at the Tory policy convention in Niagara Falls.

CKTB news spoke to Scotiabank Convention Centre General Manager Noel Buckley.

"There was something in our routine work, that somebody came across, something that seemed somewhat out of the ordinary and it was brought to the attention of the authorities and out of an abundance of caution we wanted to double check it, and shortly thereafter the whole building was clear and there was no problem."

Buckley says it's always better to error on the side of caution adding the whole concern was minor and the building did not need to be evacuated.

Niagara teachers protested outside the Scotiabank Centre earlier today.

Tomorrow members of the Ontario Federation of Labour will hold another protest outside the convention centre.

