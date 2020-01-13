iHeartRadio
Minto Cup tournament coming to Garden City

CKTB-News- Minto Cup

The city of St. Catharines will host the 2020 Minto Cup.

The St. Catharines Junior Athletics will welcome the Canadian Lacrosse National Championship in August,  the same month they host the 2020 Under 16 Boys and Girls Minor Box Lacrosse National Championship.

The A's have won the cup 6 times.

The Orangeville Northmen took the title last year.

