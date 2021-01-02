'Miracle' baby first born in Niagara in 2021 

The first baby born in Niagara in 2021 has been named appropriately.

Ekas Sharma was born at 12:55 a.m. on January 1st at the St. Catharines hospital.

The name his mom, Manu, and dad, Kam, chose means One in Punjabi.

“When we named him Ekas, we wanted him to be one because I really felt he was a miracle baby,” says Manu. “I never thought I would be a mother. I had gone through so much. My preference was that he be born on the first, because it’s a coincidence that his name means one and only one in Punjabi. In our religion (Sikhism) we believe that God is one and only one.”

“We both cried,” Manu says of the arrival of Ekas. “He is healthy and perfectly fine and it’s a pure miracle for us. It has been a long journey. My prayers have been answered.”

The Niagara Falls family says they wish everyone a better year ahead.

“Our hopes and prayers were answered and we hope that everyone’s hopes and prayers will be answered, and that we can all get through this pandemic together," says Manu.