Miss Vickies chips recalled
If you are a fan of Miss Vickies chips be aware there is a recall over possible glass contamination.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Applewood Smoked BBQ, Spicy Dill Pickle, Jalapeno, Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar, Original Recipe, Sweet Southern BBQ, Sweet Chili and Sour Cream and assorted multi-packs.
There is one reported injury from the contaminated products.
Anyone who bought the chips is asked to either throw them out or return them.
