Missing 14-year-old boy may be in Beamsville area
A missing 14-year-old boy from Hamilton may be in the Beamsville area.
Hamilton Police say Connor Boyd was last seen by family on August 5th, and last in contact with family members on August 11th.
He is white, 5 foot 4, with a thin build, with red hair.
