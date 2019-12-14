MISSING | 14 year old St. Catharines girl
An update on a teen reported missing in Niagara on the weekend.
The mother of 14 year old Faith McEvoy posting on social media that her daughter has been found and returned home.
The St. Catharines teen was reported missing Saturday but had last been seen by her mother on December 6th.
The grateful parent thanking police and the public for the out pouring of support.
-
Daughter with Special Needs In Home Two Hours Away
Matt Holmes Speaks with Laurie Didyk and Chris Mindorff from Grimsby regarding their special needs daughter moved to a home two hours away
-
Budget Night St. Catharines Council/Future of Garden City Golf Course
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. CatharInes City Councilor Merritton Ward Greg Miller regarding budget night at St. Catharines council and future of Garden City Golf course
-
Burgoyne Bridge Barriers To Be Installed By April
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Region CAO Ron Tripp regarding the Burgoyne Bridge barriers being installed by April 2020