iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

MISSING | 14 year old St. Catharines girl

19-124666

An update on a teen reported missing in Niagara on the weekend. 

The mother of 14 year old Faith McEvoy posting on social media that her daughter has been found and returned home. 

The St. Catharines teen was reported missing Saturday but had last been seen by her mother on December 6th. 

The grateful parent thanking police and the public for the out pouring of support. 

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio