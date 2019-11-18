MISSING | 15 yr old boy last seen in Smithville missing since Friday

A missing 15 year old boy was last seen in Smithville on Friday.

Police say they are asking for the public's help finding Benjamin Knelsen, a student of Smithville's Christian High School.

The school shared a picture of Ben over the weekend with a post saying the grade 10 student didn't come home Friday night and they want to know he's safe.

Niagara This Week is reporting that Haldimand OPP is handling the missing person's case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 1-888-310-1122.