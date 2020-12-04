MISSING | 18 yr old woman missing in Niagara Falls

Police are looking for a missing 18 yr old woman in Niagara Falls.

Stephanie Augustine has not been in contact with her family in two weeks.

She is described as white, brown eyes, glasses, 5’10 feet tall, slim build, with long brown hair.

Police and her family are concerned for Stephanie's welfare and are requesting the public's help in locating her.

She has been known to spend time in Niagara Falls and the downtown Western Hill area of St. Catharines.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Stephanie is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch or detectives at (905) 688-4111, extension 1009546.