MISSING | 36 year old Welland man
Niagara Regional Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 36 year old man from Welland.
Joel Scott was last seen in the area of Third Street and Plymouth Road, just after 2pm, on September 25th.
Friends say Joel did not return home later that evening.
Joel is described as being:
White
5’10
320lbs
Clothing Description:
Black t-shirt
Grey jogging pants
Blue shoes
Police are concerned for Joel’s welfare and are requesting the public's help in locating him.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Joel’s is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service dispatch at (905) 688-4111, extension 4325.
