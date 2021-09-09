Missing Grimsby teen has been found

UPDATE

Niagara Regional Police have found Morgan Caissie and released this statement.

"The 13 year old missing male has been located outside the Niagara Region. Out of respect for the next of kin no further information is being released."

---

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing teenager from Grimsby.

Officers believe 13 year old Morgan Caissie left his family home in the Livingstone Road and Merritt Crescent area on foot last night around 10:15 p.m.

A person fitting his description was spotted near the Stoney Creek Costco around midnight and officers believe he may be heading to the Hamilton area.

He is described as a 5'7 white boy with a thin build and brush cut or bald hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt with "faith>fear" written in white, black athletic pants, and black high top shoes with white stripes. He carried a black Jordan brand backpack with a red symbol and a carved walking stick.

His family is concerned for his safety and welfare.

Anyone who may have more information is urged to contact police.