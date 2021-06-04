iHeartRadio
Missing Niagara Falls man found

A missing man from Niagara Falls has been found.

Niagara Regional Police officials have confirmed this morning that Robert Washington is safe after he was reported missing on Wednesday.

They thank the public for their help locating the man.

