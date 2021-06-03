Missing Niagara Falls man may be in Hamilton
Hamilton Police are looking for a missing Niagara Falls man who may be in the city.
Officials say 19 year old Ali Niazi was last seen leaving a business in the Rymal Road East and Nebo Road area at 9:30 a.m. yesterday.
Police have concerns for his well being as this is unlike Ali and he is unfamiliar with the area.
He is described as a 5'6 white man, 160 pounds, with buzzed hair and glasses.
He was last spotted wearing a grey hat, grey graphic t-shirt, and blue pants with a white stripe on the side.
