Missing Niagara Falls man may be in Hamilton

Hamilton Police are looking for a missing Niagara Falls man who may be in the city.

Officials say 19 year old Ali Niazi was last seen leaving a business in the Rymal Road East and Nebo Road area at 9:30 a.m. yesterday.

Police have concerns for his well being as this is unlike Ali and he is unfamiliar with the area.

He is described as a 5'6 white man, 160 pounds, with buzzed hair and glasses.

He was last spotted wearing a grey hat, grey graphic t-shirt, and blue pants with a white stripe on the side.