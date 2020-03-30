iHeartRadio
MISSING | Police searching for 63 year old St. Catharines man

CKTB - NES - David Yates

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a missing man in St. Catharines.

Officials say 63 year old David Yates wandered away from his north-end home overnight.

More to come.​

