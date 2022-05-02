Missing Thorold woman has been found
Police have found a missing 34-year-old Thorold woman.
Kayla Flatley has been found and is safe.
Niagara police thanking the public for their assistance.
Tim Denis with John Kinney. President Operating Partner at Whirlpool Jet Boat tours may 3rd 2022Tim Denis joined by John Kinney. President Operating Partner at Whirlpool Jet Boat tours may 3rd 2022
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (May 02, 2022)Tonight on Dog Talk, Welland Lawyer Clark Peddle joins me to talk about the importance of including your dog in your WILL and plans to educate the listeners on the dog owner liability act. Cayra from the Ruff Mudder cross country obstacle course for dogs and their owners joins us to talk about these exciting events
