Mississauga family welcomes first Niagara born baby of 2023

A family from Mississauga wrapped up a visit to Niagara with the first baby born at Niagara Health in 2023.

Ella Gabayan and Joseph Ong decided to spend New Year's Eve in Niagara Falls with their due date not until January 23rd.

The two brought their hospital bag with them just in case and it is a good thing.

Shortly after watching the fireworks at midnight the two made their way to the St. Catharines hospital and at 5:30 a.m. welcomed their baby boy.

Mom credits walking up and down Clifton Hill for hours on New Year's Eve with kick starting the labour of their youngest son, whose name is still being decided.