Mississauga Mayor considers leadership bid for Ontario Liberal Party.

The mayor of a major city west of Toronto says she's exploring a bid for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party.



Bonnie Crombie has held the top job in Mississauga, Ontario, since 2014 and was a federal Liberal Member of Parliament from 2008 to 2011.



The Canadian Press has confirmed Crombie is forming an ``exploratory committee'' to mull a leadership bid for the provincial Liberals, who captured just eight seats in last year's election.



Former leader Steven Del Duca, now the mayor of Vaughan, Ontario, left a gap at the party helm when he resigned following the campaign that saw the Liberals fail to secure official party status for the second consecutive vote.