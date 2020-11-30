Mitten Tree campaign returning to St. Catharines Museum
An annual campaign is returning to the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre to spread a little warmth.
The Mitten Tree campaign is entering its seventh year of collecting warm winter gear for those in need.
Starting this upcoming Sunday, guests are invited to decorate a Christmas tree at the museum with mittens, scarves, hats, and other cold weather apparel.
Donations can also be left at the front desk, but decorating the tree is the preferred non-contact method.
Museum officials hope to collect 1,500 donations, topping last year's total of 1,295.
The campaign runs from Sunday until January 3rd in support of Community Care St. Catharines and Thorold and Start Me Up Niagara's Out of the Cold program.
